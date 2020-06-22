FaZe Clan and football club Manchester City have unveiled their latest apparel collaboration.

The e-sports organization and the Premier League club first revealed their partnership in September 2019. This collection, which is a follow-up to their first collaboration last year, includes dual-branded T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, a half-and-half scarf and a limited-edition game controller made with Scuf.

“Manchester City’s partnership with FaZe Clan has strengthened our extensive e-sports offering and allowed us to further explore how fans are experiencing football beyond the pitch,” said Nuria Tarre, chief marketing officer at City Football Group. “Fans have embraced this partnership as it has allowed them to combine their passions for football and e-sports in ways that have never been seen before in football. We have ambitious plans for the next year of our partnership and we can’t wait to reveal these to fans in the coming months.”

FaZe Clan has teamed with many athletes, sports franchises and leagues, including the NFL, which partnered with the e-sports organization for its first virtual NFL Draft. It also entered into an exclusive distribution deal with Ntwrk in April.

Lee Trink, FaZe Clan chief executive officer, said about the Man City partnership, “Going into year two of our relationship with Manchester City, we expect great things ahead as we bring new opportunities and experiences for our collective communities of passionate fans.”

The collection will be available on the FaZe Clan web site, beginning on June 23 at 8 a.m. BST.