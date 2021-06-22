FaZe Clan has found a new collaborator in artist Takashi Murakami.

The esports organization and the Japanese artist have revealed a capsule collection comprised of jerseys and a mouse pad featuring FaZe branding on Murakami’s signature floral art. The limited-edition collection will range in price from $50 to $100 and launches on Ntwrk at 12 p.m. PT today.

“All of us at FaZe are humbled by Takashi Murakami’s decision to collaborate with us on this special project,” said FaZe Clan chief executive officer Lee Trink. “To work with an iconoclast, visionary and cultural seer is an honor. Myself and many members of FaZe have admired Takashi Murakami’s work and the impact he’s had on culture for years. We’re grateful that he has trusted us to shepherd his artwork into the gaming community, which we see as a historic moment for FaZe Clan and all of gaming.”

Murakami said he was initially “shy” about the collaboration but went along with the project by “trusting in the freshness of the landscape the future audience will see in this project.”

He explained: “When I was a university student, Warhol made paintings in collaboration with Basquiat and it was much talked about. For Warhol, who was past 50, to collaborate with Basquiat, the young superstar, seemed to me as though the former was sucking up to the youth, and I looked on feeling a bit sorry for him. Then, they both passed away. A little over a decade later, the once-incongruous collaborative paintings, which had seemed to feature the generational divide as the sales point, started to look very fresh, like an embodiment of the situation of their time. I must now be older than Warhol then, and I suspect the members of FaZe Clan are younger than Basquiat was. Some people may think our pairing rather incongruous, but in 30 years’ time, the meaning of this collaboration within art historical context will perhaps be reviewed and reassessed.”

Murakami is the latest to collaborate with FaZe, joining the likes of Anti-Social Social Club, Champion, Warren Lotas, Lyrical Lemonade, Siberia Hills and BE@RBRICK and others.