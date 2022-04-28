FaZe Clan Eyes Retail, Enters Partnership With Current

Is FaZe Clan opening a new store?

Industry sources have said that FaZe is opening a physical location in Los Angeles’ streetwear mecca on Fairfax. FaZe Clan declined to comment.

The gaming and lifestyle media platform has set up temporary shops in the past with the FaZe Arcade on Melrose in November 2019 that carried collaborations with Kappa, Clot, Lyrical Lemonade and merch drops with rapper Offset and FaZe member Ewok, as well as two pop-ups in Santa Ana, Calif., and at Stadium Goods in New York City, the latter of which was shut down by the police because of the massive turnout.

Since hosting the pop-ups, FaZe stepped up its game, hiring Kai Henry as chief strategy officer and revealed in October 2021 that they will be going public through a B. Riley Corp merger and entered a joint marketing initiative with the National Football League, building on a growing partnership with the league that included an apparel collaboration and Draft-a-Thon fundraiser for the first virtual NFL Draft in 2020.

FaZe on Thursday revealed a long-term partnership with U.S. financial technology platform Current. The company will provide mobile banking products to FaZe members FaZe Adapt, FaZe Booya, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Rug, FaZe Santana and FaZe Swagg to engage with their fans.

“We are proud to partner with Current as the official fintech partner of FaZe Clan,” said Adam Bauer, senior vice president of brand partnerships at FaZe Clan, in a statement. “The partnership came together through our shared vision for being at the forefront of internet culture through innovative storytelling and supporting next generation financial technology that can benefit our community and our fans.”