The FC Barcelona team has cleaned up well for its official team portrait.

For the first time since signing a deal with Thom Browne last July to dress them in their off-field tailored and formalwear uniforms, the players traded their striped kits for skinny gray flannel, made-to-measure suits. The three-roll-two jackets are fully canvased and are paired with point-collar oxford shirts and matching skinny ties.

The squad will wear the suits to away games for both the Champions League and La Liga games for the next three years.