Herno Designs Off-Field Uniforms for FC Barcelona

As part of the three-season tie-up the Italian outerwear company will outfit the team’s male, female and basketball divisions.

The FC Barcelona soccer team tapped Herno as its off-field uniforms supplier.
ITALY-SPAIN: Herno is outfitting the FC Barcelona soccer team under a three-season deal stretching until the 2024-2025 season.

As part of the tie-up the Italian outerwear brand will create off-field tailored and formal uniforms for the team’s male and female divisions, as well as for its basketball team, marking the first time such a partnership extends to all divisions.

Team members and staff are expected to start sporting Herno gear next January in all European games and for any final game they will compete for.

Most recently the Spanish team, known as Barça, had a deal with Thom Browne, which kicked off with the 2018-2019 season and provided great momentum for the American designer.

Soccer is having quite a moment in fashion, with several luxury houses teaming up with international teams and, increasingly, tapping soccer players as their ambassadors.

Most recently AC Milan announced Off-White as its official formalwear supplier, in a move that was widely anticipated with online leaks.

Fendi, meanwhile, has dipped its toes in the soccer world for the first time revealing a link-up with the AS Roma team starting with the 2022-23 season and into the following, while Loro Piana, already a supplier of Turin-based Juventus, said earlier this year that it has extended its collaboration with the team to outfit its female division throughout the 2022-23 season.

Last year Moncler forged a three-year collaboration as the official formalwear partner with Italy’s storied soccer team FC Internazionale Milano, commonly known as Inter.

