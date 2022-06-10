Fear of God Essentials Unveils Core Collection

Fear of God Essentials is launching a Core Collection for adults and kids this week.

The collection builds on the brand’s popular and growing Essentials line with new styles like relaxed sweats, short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, short- and long-sleeve polo shirts, crewneck pullovers and hoodies in colors like dark and light heather oatmeal and stretch limo. The collection launches on the Fear of God website and globally on June 17.

Since its inception in 2016, Essentials has since expanded to offer children’s clothing, a loungewear collection and an official womenswear collection. Prior to the launch, the brand produced their garments for all genders, but developed and launched 50 styles dedicated to women.

The Fear of God Essentials Core Collection Courtesy Photo

The brand recently debuted its “Eternal” collection under their main line, comprised of luxury basics and tailoring in a gradient of natural tones like black, charcoal and a gray-olive blend. “We move at our own pace, our benchmark is if this collection is better than the last — though what we are proposing is timeless, it could have come out two years ago, but it’s coming out now because that’s when it’s finished,” said founder Jerry Lorenzo, of the Eternal collection.