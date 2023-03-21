×
Alivia Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day With GiGi's Playhouse NYC

Bloomingdale's Names Its First Chief Merchant

Red Was All the Rage for Fall 2023 Collections

Fear of God Sets First Fashion Show for April 19

Jerry Lorenzo will be taking over a historic venue.

Jerry Lorenzo
Jerry Lorenzo Joshua Kissi

Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo will hold his first fashion show April 19.

The venue will be The Hollywood Bowl, the famed outdoor music venue which last year celebrated its 100th anniversary. The landmark has hosted concerts by Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Diana Ross, Dolly Parton and many more, but has only once hosted a fashion show.

That was in 1993 when Calvin Klein staged a runway show with 350 models, 4,750 guests and a charity angle: the event raised $1 million for AIDS Project Los Angeles.

No other details were available about Lorenzo’s plans, or if the show will be open to the paying public as Klein’s was.

The luxury label founded in 2013 has been on an upward trajectory the past few months. On March 8, Alfred Chang, PacSun’s co-chief executive officer for 17 years, joined Fear of God as chief executive offcer. “Bringing on board the right CEO to further build the organization, culture and resources was critical at this stage of the brand’s trajectory,” Lorenzo said.

In February, the brand took its first steps into retail with a pop-up shop opened in Hyundai Trade Center in Seoul. And in January, Fear of God introduced a buzzy collaboration with Birkenstock, a slide called the Los Feliz after the L.A. neighborhood.

Lorenzo follows his own fashion calendar, and introduced his last collection, titled “Eternal,” in April 2022. That lineup included precision-cut cashmere-wool Chesterfield coats, double-breasted “California” blazers with notch lapels, and tricot ones with light shoulder padding. His zip-front Harrington jackets, loose-pleated trousers and suede espadrilles had a bit of an 1980s “Miami Vice” throwback jam. “I still watch it all the time,” he said of the TV show.

There were also sweats, bombers, polos and other wardrobing elements in soothing gradations of concrete, gray-olive, charcoal and black, that fit together like pieces in a Tetris game, as he described it.

“It’s allowing the person to enter the room before the clothes,” he said. “But when you pay attention to what they have on it’s, oh, that’s beautiful.”

