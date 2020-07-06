Roger Federer, sneaker designer? Yes.

The tennis star has created a tennis-inspired sneaker called The Roger Centre Court 0-Series, his first shoe with On, the Swiss running shoe brand he invested in last year.

The classic tennis sneaker features On’s signature CloudTec sole that looks chunky but feels light, and includes Speedboard technology that offers the ability for agile movement. A soft sock construction provides comfort and ventilation.

“The minimalist design and easy comfort of On’s shoes had me hooked years ago,” said Federer. “I wanted to infuse the tennis sneaker with the same lightness, comfort and agility for every day. I love working with the On team, using my knowledge of performance footwear and personal interest in fashion to contribute to product development.”

Federer joined forces with the brand — which is the number-one running shoe in Switzerland and is rapidly gaining fans in the U.S. — and signed on to be involved in product development, marketing, fan experiences and to serve as an ambassador.

The Roger is crafted from vegan leather and designed to reduce material consumption, according to On cofounder David Allemann. “We love to explore and aspire to protect the incredible natural beauty that surrounds us, hence this new generation of tennis-inspired sneakers has been created with sustainability in mind.“ Vegan leather has about 30 percent of the carbon footprint of animal leather.

The 0-Series of The Roger Centre Court is an individually numbered edition that is limited to 1,000 pairs. It features black stitches and a black Speedboard and includes a personal message from Federer, who unveiled the shoe personally to commemorate the date he won Wimbledon 17 years ago. It also marks the launch of Roger Live, a virtual event during which Federer will talk tennis and life with friends and fans on YouTube.

The shoe will be released through a drawing on the On web site and in-store exclusively at Dover Street Market from July 6 to 8. It will retail for $250.

On was founded 10 years ago by former professional triathlete Olivier Bernhard, who approached his friends Allemann and Caspar Coppetti about reengineering a shoe to create a different sort of running sensation. The concept he was seeking was a cushioned landing and explosive takeoff, or what they describe as “running on clouds.”