FOR HER: After presenting their first men’s collection created together in January, Italian designer Federico Curradi and L.A.-based hat maker Nick Fouquet are making their debut in the women’s category.

Thanks to the support of Modes, the duo has created a women’s spring capsule collection exclusively available at the store in Milan.

“Federico was among the designers we selected for Modes Factory, the special project we developed for this past holiday season and unexpectedly, even if his is a men’s brand, 90 percent of the products he created for us were purchased by women,” said Modes general manager Aldo Gotti. “So I asked him to translate some of his ideas in a women’s capsule, that while sharing fits and materials with his signature men’s styles at the same time includes some quintessentially feminine models.”

The chic capsule reflects Curradi and Fouquet’s signature artisanal approach and their shared love for everything natural and free-spirited.

“It’s all about essential pieces,” sad Curradi, who with Fouquet created a range of cotton chambray shirts featuring pristine silhouettes made more personal through the introduction of embroideries, gold-plated silver and turquoise buttons and details featuring organic shapes, as well as a colorful print of kissing flowers and squirrels, but also a pattern realized with real leaves. The capsule includes a tie-dye cropped cardigan, a knitted set with a triangle bra matched with coordinated shorts, pajama-like striped pants crafted from upcycled fabrics that Curradi sourced in a Florence tailor shop, as well as Fouquet’s signature beaver hats, which were dyed with vegetables, including fennel, acorns and red cabbage.

All handmade in Florence, pants retail for 403 euros, shirts go from 655 euros to 805 euros, while the fedora hat priced at 1,460 euros.

“This is an anticipation of what we expect to present in June during men’s fashion week, where a part of the collection will be dedicated to women’s wear,” said Curradi, who for the capsule created customized boxes, where pictures of famous women, such as Michelle Obama or Sophia Loren, were mixed and matched with images of animals, creating artistic collages. “The message is that the way we look is not everything,” the designer explained. “What really counts is our personality, as humans inhabiting a world we share with different creatures.”

