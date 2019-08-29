MARCHETTI’S TURN: The Foundation for AIDS research will recognize Federico Marchetti at the upcoming amfAR Gala in Milan, to be staged during the city’s fashion week.

On Sept. 21 the Yoox Net-a-porter Group’s chairman and chief executive officer will be presented with amfAR’s Award of Courage in recognition of his outstanding commitment to the fight against AIDS.

The worldwide amfAR galas are known to attract a legion of A-listers and have raised millions of dollars for AIDS research programs. The 11th iteration of the event in Milan will be chaired by Luxottica Group’s chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio; Moncler’s chairman and ceo Remo Ruffini; Dsquared2 founders Dean and Dan Caten; Angela Missoni and Margherita Maccapani Missoni Amos; models Bianca Balti and Lottie Moss; Ellen von Unwerth; film producer and businessman David Mimran, and Italian artist Francesco Vezzoli, in addition to amfAR Global Fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby.

Held at Palazzo Mezzanotte, home to the Milan Stock Exchange, the black-tie gala will feature a dinner, live auction, honoree tributes and a special performance by Rita Ora.

Last year, the gala honored British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful and was animated by live performances of British musician Julian Perretta and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson. In 2017, the foundation recognized Angela Missoni, who followed entrepreneur Lapo Elkann in 2016.

Previous honorees include the late Vogue Italia editor in chief Italia Franca Sozzani, OTB Group’s Renzo Rosso and Ruffini, while past events have been chaired by the likes of Sharon Stone, Dakota Johnson, Heidi Klum, Rosario Dawson, Juliette Lewis, Janet Jackson, Coco Rocha and Michelle Rodriguez.

To date, the Milanese amfAR gala has raised more than $14 million for the foundation’s life-saving research.