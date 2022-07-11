Federico Marchetti Reappointed to Giorgio Armani’s Board

STRONGER BOND: Giorgio Armani is further sealing the longtime collaboration between his namesake fashion company and Federico Marchetti.

Marking Armani’s 88th birthday on Monday, Marchetti sent his wishes to the designer with a post on his Instagram handle adding that he was “very honored to be reappointed for another 3 adventurous years” as a member of Armani’s board of directors.

Marchetti, who founded Yoox and spearheaded the merger with Net-a porter, becoming its chairman and chief executive officer, first joined Giorgio Armani SpA as an independent, non-executive director of the board in July 2020 and as the first non-family member.

Armani was one of the first designers in Italy to embrace online retailing, launching an Emporio Armani online flagship store with Yoox Group in 2007 in the United States, followed in 2008 by the European Union and Japan in 2009. In 2011, the designer revealed he would also launch an armani.com store with Yoox, offering collections from Giorgio Armani, Armani Collezioni, Armani Jr., Armani Jeans, EA7 and Emporio Armani.

In 2009, Armani also joined Yoox in sponsoring students for a new one-year master’s degree in e-fashion program at the Politecnico di Milano’s business school MIP. The scholarship covered tuition fees and included a work experience opportunity with the Emporio Armani online store project team, powered by Yoox.