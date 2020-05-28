FIGHTING HUNGER: Clarins and FEED, which have partnered since 2011 to provide more than 33 million meals to children around the world, in tandem with the World Food Program and No Kid Hungry, has a new initiative.

Together they are offering a new FEED10 bag design, in a campaign dubbed Woman on a Mission, which recognizes females and the community doing good for others.

From June 10 to June 21, macys.com will offer the limited-edition FEED10 pouch and FEED10 tote as a gift with purchase (they’re calling it a “gift with purpose”‘) filled with Clarins’ best-selling products. Each bag supplies 10 nutritious meals with every sale.

Customers have to spend $65 at Clarins to get a gift set. The pouch has up to $84 of free Clarins products.

Meantime, the FEED pouches with Clarins product were offered at nordstrom.com from May 18 to June 3, in a gift with purchase including up to $123 in free products.

This year with the closure of schools worldwide, fighting hunger has become an even more acute challenge.

“FEED typically works with giving partners on the ground to deliver meals to kids in school. Our domestic giving partner is No Kid Hungry and our international partner is the U.N. World Food Programme. With schools closed globally, our giving partners have had to pivot their programs to ensure that children are still getting access to these free meals they typically count on getting in school,” said Lauren Bush Lauren, chief executive officer and cofounder of FEED Projects. “These are certainly unprecedented times with so many families struggling to feed themselves amidst trying to stay healthy and safe. I am proud of the hunger fighting organizations FEED supports and we will do everything in our power to continue to support them through this difficult time.”