Felicity Huffman has pled guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

According to The Boston Globe, documents were filed in federal court in Boston on Monday stating the “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime” actress and 12 other parents involved in the scandal have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal that made headlines in March.

Prosecutors have filed a criminal charge that Huffman and 12 other parents charged in the case have agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In a statement, Huffman said: “I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.” The full statement was circulating Twitter on Monday, first posted by Entertainment Tonight producer, Brendon Geoffrion.

Huffman is being charged for allegedly paying $15,000 to increase her daughter’s SAT score. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, has not yet been charged in the scandal.

In her statement, Huffman also said her daughter had no involvement in the scandal and was unaware of her mother’s actions.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Actress Lori Loughlin, who has also been charged in the scandal, is not among those pleading guilty. Loughlin has become one of the more high-profile celebrities charged in this case, thanks in part to her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, who is a college influencer.

