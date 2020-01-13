DIVINE INTERVENTION: Maria Grazia Chiuri has tapped feminist artist Judy Chicago to design the set of her spring haute couture show scheduled to take place at the Rodin Museum in Paris on Jan. 20 — and the general public will have an opportunity to view the installation, titled “The Female Divine,” from Jan. 21 to 26.

Chicago, 80, is best known for her Seventies installation “The Dinner Party,” which highlights the role of women in history and culture through elaborate dinner table place settings, dedicated to figures ranging from Boadicea to Virginia Woolf, featuring hand-painted plates depicting elaborately stylized vulvas.

For the Dior show, she has created an immersive space featuring an oversize goddess figure, extending into a specially woven catwalk carpet adorned with thousands of flowers.

In addition, the artist — who has often used needlework in her projects — designed 21 banners embroidered in English and French with questions such as “What if women ruled the world?” that were made at an embroidery school in India, as part of Dior’s efforts to support female students in what is traditionally a male-dominated sector.

The set will also feature a table with special dishware designed by Chicago for Dior Maison, the homewares brand that recently opened its first dedicated store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. It features her trademark spiral and cowrie shell motifs, traditional symbols of the goddess.

Chiuri has made activism a signature of her Dior tenure, starting with the “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt in her first show for the house in 2016, inspired by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s essay of the same name.

“Judy Chicago invites us to reconsider the roles and power relationships that determine, though the lens of gender, the way we live together today,” Dior said in a statement.