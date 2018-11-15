Joanna M. Dubin has been named president of Fendi Americas, effective Jan. 7.

She succeeds Gaetano Sciuto who served in the role five years and is leaving Fendi to pursue another opportunity outside of Fendi parent, LVMH Group. According to sources, Sciuto may be taking on a role at Giorgio Armani.

Dubin, who is based in New York, reports to Giuseppe Oliveri, Fendi’s worldwide managing director, retail and wholesale.

Most recently, Dubin has been senior vice president, merchandising at Louis Vuitton Americas in New York. Prior to that, she was based in Japan as chief executive officer of Gilt Groupe Japan, having earlier been general merchandising manager.

Previously, Dubin was senior director of digital merchandising and planning at Coach, and before that was with Polo Ralph Lauren Corp. as senior director of merchandising for Asia and Japan for the women’s, men’s, home and children’s categories. She started her career in the buying division of Bergdorf Goodman.