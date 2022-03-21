Antonio Lopez’s Illustrations Adorn Fendi Cafè, Pop-up in Miami

DISCO FENDI: Fendi’s spring collection spiked with artworks by Antonio Lopez is landing in Miami with a series of activations aimed at celebrating the disco-era inspired lineup.

Reprising its successful Fendi Caffè format that debuted in Miami’s bustling Design District last summer, the Roman house is mounting its latest iteration inside the OTL restaurant with zingy sunset-inspired graphics taken from Lopez’s fashion drawings. Colorful rainbows and illustrations of the so-called “Lopez girls” were turned into billboards adorning the facade and interiors of the café and the neighboring Fendi store.

A 1970s, pop-tinged vibe runs through the space, with rainbow-bearing tables and baby pink armchairs, as well as custom Fendi table settings and takeaway sets. Blending local cuisine with signature Italian flavors, the café will be open at breakfast and lunchtime through May 1 serving FF-logoed cappuccino, toast and paninis, as well as pastries wrapped in Fendi packaging.

The table setting at the Fendi Caffè in Miami’s Design District. Courtesy of Fendi

Over the weekend, the Italian luxury brand also opened a pop-up store at Miami’s Aventura Mall. In sync with the overarching theme, the 576-square-foot space features billboards bearing Lopez’s illustrations covering the metal structure on the facade. Inside the store, splashes of red, orange and yellow, as well as an all-pink fitting room, liven up the otherwise neutral-hued space. Offering ready-to-wear as well as accessories, the pop-up runs through April 20.

For spring, artistic director of haute couture, rtw and fur collections for women Kim Jones zeroed in on Lopez’s body of work, which Karl Lagerfeld also long admired. Fendi collaborated with The Estate and Archive of Antonio Lopez and Juan Ramos for the collection, which allowed Jones to deep dive into the archives and pluck his motifs, which he blew up on jersey dance dresses, drifting caftans and as leather intarsias on handbags and shearling capes.

