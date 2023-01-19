×
Fendi Brings Arnaldo Pomodoro Exhibit to Rome

The exhibition dedicated to the Italian sculptor cements a relationship his foundation kicked off in 2013.

Fendi headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome.
Fendi headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome. Courtesy of Fendi

FENDI’S SPHERE: As part of its link with the arts, Fendi said it will host a retrospective exhibition of Italian sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro’s artworks at its Roman headquarters Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, often referred to as the Square Colosseum.

The exhibition titled “Arnaldo Pomodoro: The Great Theater of Civilization” is to run May 12 to Oct. 1 with free admission, but no details on the artworks on display were available.

The tie-up cements the ongoing relationship between the luxury house and the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation, which dates to 2013, when Fendi took over the spaces on Milan’s Via Solari formerly occupied by the foundation. That building displays the environmental artwork “Entrance to the Labyrinth,” among others, which Fendi has helped preserve and make available to the public over the past decade.

The Roman exhibit is part of the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation’s roster of events and activities scheduled for 2023 and centered on the preservation and promotion of the artist’s artworks, the support of cultural initiatives and contemporary creativity, and education.

Fendi said the partnership is geared toward “the celebration of art as a tool capable of uniting respect for historical heritage, attention to the diffusion and dissemination of artistic languages, and the search for new forms of collaboration in terms of sustainability and innovation.

Pomodoro, 96, has had a prolific career as a sculptor and is known for his life-size installation taking over the cityscape. Some pieces of his “Sphere Within Sphere” series can be seen in the Vatican Museums in Rome; at the Trinity College in Dublin; the United Nations Headquarters and the Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, as well as at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

"La Profezia (Cassandra)" by Arnaldo Pomodoro, 1983.
“La Profezia (Cassandra)” by Arnaldo Pomodoro, 1983. Vaclav Sedy

Over the years, Fendi has shown its prowess in helping preserve storied landmarks, especially in Rome. These include, among others, the Trevi Fountain, the Temple of Venus and Rome, Villa Medici, where it helped refurbish six salons, and the complex of the “Four Fountains” including del Gianicolo, del Mosè, del Ninfeo del Pincio and del Peschiera.

