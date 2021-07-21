RISING STARS: Fendi has teamed up with New York’s prestigious Juilliard School to highlight the talent of emerging artists in different disciplines.

On July 21, Fendi will assign the Fendi Vanguard Award to four rising stars selected among Julliard’s final-year students enrolled in the bachelor’s, master’s and advanced diploma programs.

The recipients of the first Fendi Vanguard Awards are dancer Cyrie Topete and actress Morgan Scott, as well as two musicians: trumpeter William Leathers and harpist Adam Phan. They will receive a cash prize and will be involved in a mentorship program developed by the Rome-based luxury house.

This is not the first time that Fendi has collaborated with Juilliard. Back in January, the Italian luxury fashion house organized four Fendi Renaissance: Anima Mundi events across the world, the last staged in New York with six student musicians from the Juilliard Jazz Studies Program performing together at The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

On that occasion, Fendi started a donation program with the leading school in performing arts education. The donation to Juilliard will be channeled toward student scholarships in the disciplines of music, dance and drama.

“Following the collaboration for the Anima Mundi series, which brought a celebration of the arts through the student’s performance, Fendi is proud to give an opportunity to students to further explore their craft and bring their talents into the world with the support of both Fendi and The Juilliard School,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig.

On Wednesday, Juilliard will also host the virtual “Entrepreneurship Symposium” sponsored by Fendi. Featuring a range of cross-industry conversations with Juilliard alumni and Fendi executives, it will put the focus on the importance of nourishing an entrepreneurial spirit to achieve creative success.