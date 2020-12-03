FF TREATS: As the U.K.’s second lockdown lifts and retailers reopen their doors, Selfridges is joining forces with Fendi to give shoppers extra reason to come back in-store.

The Roman house is taking over the British department store’s Champagne Bar — located in the middle of myriad luxury handbag shops in the ground floor accessories hall — to debut a holiday edition of the Fendi Caffe pop-up concept.

Fendi has made the space its own, transforming it into a pastel pink and yellow haven, complete with a curated Fendi menu, logo china and FF cappuccinos.

The concept was inspired by the house’s holiday collection, which is filled with powder pink and yellow hues, hence the array of pink logo napkins, coasters and glassware — including pink Champagne coupes that were created exclusively for the London pop-up.

The café, which is opening today until January, will serve Champagne, custom Fendi cocktails, as well as a selection of coffees and sweet and savory bites, like pink peppercorn popcorn, beetroot crisps and FF-shaped shortbreads and parmesan slides — all served by waiters in black logo aprons.

Next to the café, the brand will be selling women’s bags and small leather goods from its latest holiday capsule, including a series of Fendi “Pack” accessories, that were designed to mimic the brand’s packaging.

A similar concept has simultaneously opened in the Anniversaire Café Omotesando in Aoyama, Tokyo, one of the city’s best-known cafés.