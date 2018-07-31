FENDI FEST: Fendi has become the latest brand to stage a takeover of Selfridges’ Corner Shop, filling the space with logo bags and clothing, colored balloons and family-fun activities in the spirit of an open-air market.

The Italian brand wanted to re-create the traditional Roman piazza — in holiday mode — which explains the Steccolecco ice cream stand selling double-F logo popsicles. Steccolecco, which is known for its all-natural ingredients, is making its London debut in the space.

Visitors can also send a customized Fendi postcard directly from the space. There are seven different postcard designs inspired by the history of the FF logo and an onsite calligrapher can pen a message and mail it anywhere in the world.

There are a retro photo booth — like the kind from an old funfair — and colored balloons everywhere. Giant, inflatable, special-edition FF logo balloons in blue, red and white will be distributed for free, in limited quantities, twice a day.

Clothes and accessories include pre-launch pieces such as sweatshirts with the Fendi/Fila logo by Hey Reilly, which made their debut on Fendi’s women’s runway in February.

The large Mon Trésor bag in leather and shearling is also in stock, as well as some unique FF logo pieces including the Kan I bag, according to the store.

Other brands to have taken over the corner shop, an airy swing space that opened last year, include The Rolling Stones and A.F. Vandevorst, while Selfridges inaugurated the space last year with a corner shop, asking brands and designers to put their own stamp on London tourist memorabilia.