Fendi’s creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi is bringing the spring collection to life with four custom pieces, created exclusively for Nordstrom.

Fendi has created a custom installation at the Nordstrom flagship in New York to highlight the pieces. The offering will feature ready-to-wear and accessories from the spring 2020 Fendi collection.

In addition to the mainline pieces, Fendi has developed an unusual colorway of the floral print available in four styles exclusive to Nordstrom, including a sweatshirt, T-shirt and two variations of the Baguette — the Sling Baguette and the Pico Baguette.

The installation, which was completed over the weekend at the store, will stay open through March 1.