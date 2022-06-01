Fendi Designs Off-field Uniforms for AS Roma Soccer Team

BEND IT LIKE FENDI: Fendi is outfitting the AS Roma soccer team starting with the 2022-23 season and into the following 2023-24 session.

“This unprecedented partnership between Fendi and AS Roma Football Team originated from common values and origins we share, celebrating the city of Rome and two firms that were founded here, one shortly after the other, Fendi in 1925 and AS Roma in 1927,” said Serge Brunschwig, chairman and chief executive officer of the Italian luxury brand.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear, designed formal and casual looks in a dark blue color, together with the signature hues of the Roman football team, yellow and dark red. The uniforms are made in Italy.

“The idea within this collaboration is to reinterpret Fendi’s and AS Roma’s codes and values creating a meeting point between the sports and fashion world through a common denominator, Roman roots and a strong link to the eternal city,” Venturini Fendi said.

The looks will be presented at the beginning of the 2022-23 Italian League soccer season, which starts at the end of August.

“This partnership is another step of the club toward International excellence, while maintaining a unique sense of Roman appurtenance,” said Ryan Friedkin, vice president of AS Roma. “What Fendi and AS Roma represents together for the city of Rome, its history and traditions speak for itself and was the main driver of the unique partnership we created.”

A Fendi look for Tammy Abraham and AS Roma courtesy of Fendi

Fendi has strengthened its ties with the Italian capital over the years, supporting major renovations, including of the Fontana di Trevi, which began in 2013 and was completed in 2015 — followed by a couture show held at the location in 2016; in the Fendi for Fountains project, as well as the landmark Temple of Venus and Rome, for example, and the Palazzo della Civiltà Romana, which serves as the brand’s headquarters in the city.