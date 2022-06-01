×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

Fendi Designs Off-field Uniforms for AS Roma Soccer Team

The uniforms will bow in August for the 2022-23 season.

Fendi
A look from the Fendi off-field uniforms for AS Roma for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

BEND IT LIKE FENDI: Fendi is outfitting the AS Roma soccer team starting with the 2022-23 season and into the following 2023-24 session.

“This unprecedented partnership between Fendi and AS Roma Football Team originated from common values and origins we share, celebrating the city of Rome and two firms that were founded here, one shortly after the other, Fendi in 1925 and AS Roma in 1927,” said Serge Brunschwig, chairman and chief executive officer of the Italian luxury brand.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear, designed formal and casual looks in a dark blue color, together with the signature hues of the Roman football team, yellow and dark red. The uniforms are made in Italy.

The idea within this collaboration is to reinterpret Fendi’s and AS Roma’s codes and values creating a meeting point between the sports and fashion world through a common denominator, Roman roots and a strong link to the eternal city,” Venturini Fendi said.

The looks will be presented at the beginning of the 2022-23 Italian League soccer season, which starts at the end of August.

“This partnership is another step of the club toward International excellence, while maintaining a unique sense of Roman appurtenance,” said Ryan Friedkin, vice president of AS Roma. “What Fendi and AS Roma represents together for the city of Rome, its history and traditions speak for itself and was the main driver of the unique partnership we created.”

Fendi
A Fendi look for Tammy Abraham and AS Roma courtesy of Fendi

 

Fendi has strengthened its ties with the Italian capital over the years, supporting major renovations, including of the Fontana di Trevi, which began in 2013 and was completed in 2015 — followed by a couture show held at the location in 2016; in the Fendi for Fountains project, as well as the landmark Temple of Venus and Rome, for example, and the Palazzo della Civiltà Romana, which serves as the brand’s headquarters in the city.

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Hot Summer Bags

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Fendi Creates Off-field Uniforms for AS

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad