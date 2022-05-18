×
Fendi Lands at Nammos Village in Mykonos

This is the brand’s first store in Greece and will carry a special Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU bag as an exclusive for Europe.

Fendi's store in Mykonos.
Fendi's store in Mykonos. Courtesy of Fendi

SUMMER-READY: As the peak of summer approaches, Fendi has landed in Mykonos, opening a store in the jet-set hot spot of the Cyclades archipelago.

The unit is the brand’s first in Greece and is located in the upscale shopping destination Nammos Village, positioned in the south of the island.

Inspired by Mediterranean culture and local architecture, the 969-square-foot store is installed in a two-level white building, with sunlight filtering inside through elongated windows.

The interior combines natural elements, featuring oak wood flooring with light blue resin inserts and a ceiling made of white joists and bamboo. Raffia wallpaper and elements nodding to a marine theme define the fitting rooms, while the furniture includes bespoke pieces in travertine mixed with wood, rattan and bamboo pieces.

The unit also features two terraces, designed to give continuity to the indoor feel with their light blue resin flooring, raffia and bamboo furnishings as well as handcrafted colored ceramic vases added as decorative elements.

Inside Fendi's store in Mykonos.
Inside Fendi’s store in Mykonos. Courtesy of Fendi

The store carries all the fashion house’s categories — including pieces of the Fendace collection — with leather goods, accessories and footwear showcased in turquoise oxidized copper displays on the ground floor, and ready-to-wear available on the first floor.

A special rendition of the Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU medium bag will be offered at the store as an exclusive for Europe. The style is crafted in white crocodile leather, with matching leather lining featuring a shiny finish and the brand’s signature Pequin motif standing out on a wooden handle.

The Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU medium bag carried at the Mykonos store as exclusive for Europe.
The Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU medium bag carried at the Mykonos store is exclusive for Europe. Fabrizio Martinez/Courtesy of Fendi

