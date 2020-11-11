FENDI’S NEW FACTORY: Fendi has laid the foundation stone of a new factory in Tuscany’s Bagno a Ripoli, outside Florence, which is expected to open in 2022. It will allow the Rome-based company to further develop and produce its leather goods category, and serve as a training center.

Located on a surface area of eight hectares, and covering a 140,400-square-foot space designed by Milan-based architecture firm Piuarch, the building previously housed the Fornace Brunelleschi kiln. Works started in the area in August 2018 to clear and prepare the construction site.

Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig planted a tree on the construction site to mark the project: a Turkey oak, symbolizing dignity and courage and celebrating the local biodiversity of the area. T

“Italy is synonymous with tradition, history, beauty and above all excellence. We embrace the opportunity to invest in Made in Italy and to [celebrate] the core values of craftsmanship, artisanal savoir-faire and the power of handcrafting,” said Brunschwig. “Expertise and experimentation are all elements that support our marketing and company culture and at Fendi we believe that keeping and transmitting this level of tradition is fundamental for the coming generations. We are very proud of our roots, of this new chapter in Bagno a Ripoli, offering our teams a sustainable and caring working environment.”

Both the perimeter and interior walls will be made of glass and the courtyards will be enhanced by local varieties of plants and flowers. Fendi is aiming for the factory to achieve the LEED Platinum certification. A series of buildings connected with squares and stairs and located at different levels will be integrated into the Tuscan hillside.

In addition, Fendi has conceived a public park in the same area, opposite the kindergarten, featuring playgrounds and following the same approach of biodiversity of the factory’s landscape.

This is yet another sign of how Fendi parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton continues to strengthen its ties with Italy and is investing in the country, while also recovering existing buildings. Last year the French group unveiled a new Celine accessories manufacturing plant in Radda in Chianti, a one-hour drive from Florence.