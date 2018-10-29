FLIGHT MODE: Fendi, continuing to expand its retail footprint, is moving into travel retail, planting its first such boutique in Heathrow airport. It will be located at the Terminal 4 departures hall and will stock men’s and women’s leather goods, handbags and fur accessories.

Serge Brunschwig, the Italian label’s chief executive officer, said the investment in travel retail in the U.K. is aimed at engaging the “highly qualitative” travelers who pass through Heathrow, as well as the brand’s existing client base, which naturally “loves to travel.”

“Heathrow is one of the most important international airport hubs in the world with a strong footfall of travelers which is increasing year on year,” Brunschwig said.

He added that the brand was waiting to build its retail network in London before moving into travel retail: “Now is the right time for us to move into the airport market in the U.K. — we wanted to wait to establish a strong retail footprint in London before moving into this sphere and we intend to create a good network of stores within the key airport terminals in the coming years.”

To mark the opening, Fendi is planning to unveil a Kiosk pop-up in front of its permanent space at the airport, building on the success of the Kiosk space it introduced at Selfridges over the summer to launch its collaboration with Fila.

The pop-up space, which will remain open for three months, will focus on small travel accessories and gifting items. There will be items from the Fendirama range aimed at pre-holiday, Christmas travelers, while at the beginning of the year the space will feature spring items and a special Chinese New Year range.

“[It will be] a continuous stream of newness to keep the product offer fresh and interesting for travelers,” Brunschwig added.