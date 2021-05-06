One of the biggest pet-related trends of late is the accelerated growth of pet niche brands — and the luxury segment has taken notice.

Pets are no strangers to the fashion industry, with (mainly dogs) appearing on celebrities’ laps and during finale walks at runway shows, and some even serving as inspiration.

With the world slowly opening up and vaccination rates on the rise, travel is once again on the minds of many, and for some that may include traveling with their canine companion. Fendi has launched an inaugural line of travel accessories for pets, featuring high-end lifestyle pieces for your furry loved ones.

Distinguished by the signature FF logo motif of the maison in the shades of brown and tobacco, the line features all the essentials to carry and transport your pet in style, including a pet carrier bag embellished with a customizable leather tag, a water repellent nylon coat, a leash and a collar with a metal name plate customized with an FF logo tag.

Prices range from $290 for the dog collar to $2,690 for the multicompartment pet carrier and are available for purchase now at fendi.com.