BACK TO ROME: Fendi will stage a couture catwalk show in Rome on July 4 in homage to its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, first talked of the show at the group’s annual general assembly in Paris earlier in the morning.

He spoke of Fendi’s “great sadness” over Lagerfeld’s death in February, two days before its fall ready-to-wear show in Milan, calling the German designer “the soul of the house since many years.” Lagerfeld served as creative director at the label for a record 54 years.

“It was probably the longest collaboration there has ever been between a designer and a house, so he leaves an incredible heritage at Fendi,” said Arnault, adding that the catwalk show would “reprise all his creations during his time at Fendi.”

A Fendi spokeswoman explained that the collection will be exhibited in Rome following the show. Details about the location and the time are still being fine-tuned.

No communication has been made yet as to Lagerfeld’s successor at Fendi. The collection to be shown in Rome will be designed by the brand’s creative studio with Silvia Venturini Fendi, said the spokeswoman.

Fendi last held a fashion show in Rome at the city’s iconic Trevi Fountain, which the company helped restore, to celebrate the brand’s 90th anniversary and bringing on the runway its collection of luxurious fur garments and accessories, designed by Lagerfeld and Venturini Fendi.

