Fendi x Skims Is Returning for Drop 2 — Here’s What to Know So Far

Fendi and Skims are collaborating for a second time.

After the launch of their first collection last month, the labels are teaming up once more for their second and reportedly final drop.

The second release will feature the most highly coveted styles from the initial launch, including shapewear, printed intimates and printed bodysuits. The line features formfitting silhouettes and bonded leather dresses in neutral tones, pink and black.

Within 24 hours of its first drop on Nov. 9, much of the collection sold out. It reportedly raked in $1 million in profits within the first minute of its launch. Fendi x Skims also opened multiple pop-up boutiques throughout the world to allow customers to show the collection in-person.

Drop 2 will release on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. PST on the dedicated fendiskims.com e-commerce site.

Kim Kardashian West for Fendi x Skims Drop 2. Courtesy of SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft

The codesigned capsule was mostly inspired by a 1979 Fendi collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, which highlighted twisted tube tops, pop colors and tight sashes.

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi women’s collection, said in a statement. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought, ‘Let’s do something together.’”

“Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” added Kim Kardashian West, founder of Skims. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

