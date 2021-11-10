×
Fendi x Skims Opens Pop-ups Worldwide, Including on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive

The codesigned capsule launched earlier this week and was met with immediate commercial success.

Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi

Customers can now experience the Fendi x Skims collection in-person.

When the collaboration dropped on Tuesday, it was also revealed that pop-ups have opened throughout the world to celebrate the launch, allowing consumers to discover and shop the highly coveted collection in-person.

Among the 13 locations the codesigned capsule has opened shops, the boutique on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive reportedly amassed long lines outside when it opened.

The installation embraces the neutral tones and bold purple hues highlighted in the collection through the use of light. The clothing, shapewear and accessories are displayed throughout and will be offered in a variety of inclusive sizing. The store is located on 323 Rodeo Drive and will be open until Nov. 28.

Customers can also visit the pop-up boutiques located in Seoul’s Hyundai Parc One; Singapore’s ION; Melbourne’s Chadstone; Sydney’s Westfield; Bangkok’s Siam Paragon; London’s Selfridges; Dubai’s Dubai Mall; Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace; New York City’s 57th Street; Miami; Toronto’s Yorkdale, and Tokyo’s Shibuya Parco.

Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi
Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi

Within 24 hours, much of the Fendi x Skims collection sold out. It reportedly raked in $1 million in profits within the first minute of its launch. The line features form-fitting silhouettes and bonded leather dresses in neutral tones, pink and black. The products range from $100 to $4,200.

The codesigned capsule was mostly inspired by a 1979 Fendi collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, which highlighted twisted tube tops, pop colors and tight sashes.

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi women’s collection, said in a statement. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought, ‘Let’s do something together.’”

“Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” added Kim Kardashian West, founder of Skims. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi
Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi
Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi
Fendi x Skims Pop-up Beverly Hills
A look at the Fendi x Skims pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Courtesy of Fendi

A Closer Look at the Fendi x Skims Collection: See the Photos

Fendi x Skims Collection Blends Both Brands’ Ethos

Kim Kardashian West Wears Leather Dress From Fendi x Skims Collection

