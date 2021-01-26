Paris Couture Week is continuing with the first Fendi spring 2021 couture show.

The show marks the first women’s and couture collection designed by Kim Jones, who was named artistic director of women’s wear and couture at Fendi last September. The appointment marks Jones’ first official foray into designing women’s wear. Jones continues to work as the creative director of Dior Men.

Fendi’s upcoming show is also the first spring couture show presented by the design house, as in the past it has only created couture collections for fall. Jones designed the Fendi spring 2021 couture collection in collaboration with Silvia Venturini Fendi, who has served as the main creative figure behind the design house since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019. Venturini Fendi continues to lead Fendi’s accessories and men’s collections.

The Fendi spring 2021 show will take place on Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m. EST (or 2:30 p.m. CET) and will be held at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. The show will be livestreamed on Fendi’s website, which can be accessed here.

Jones has been at the creative helm of Dior Men since 2018 and has done collections with artists like Daniel Arsham, Kaws and Amoako Boafo, as well as with brands such as Stussy and Air Jordan. His collaboration with Air Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior limited-edition sneaker, resulted in a 5 million person waitlist.

