Fendi to Support Make-A-Wish International With Special Fendi Kids T-Shirt

FENDI BEAR: Fendi and nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish International have joined forces on a charity project.

The luxury brand has designed a special, unisex T-shirt style as part of its Fendi Kids line, with the goal to raise funds to support the organization’s work while creating awareness on the importance of giving back and the value of generosity.

Available for babies and for boys and girls up to age 14, the white T-shirt features the Fendi Kids’ teddy bear mascot covered in tobacco FF logo and wearing a yellow shirt bearing the nonprofit’s name.

To retail at prices ranging between 140 euros and 190 euros, the special item will be sold at the Fendi Kids boutiques, the Fendi flagships’ kid corners across Europe, Middle East and Asia and on the brand’s online store starting Nov. 18.

The Fendi Kids T-shirt supporting Make-A-Wish International. Courtesy of Fendi

All the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt will go to the organization, whose mission is to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish International has granted more than 500,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries so far, counting on the support of generous donors, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers around the world.

