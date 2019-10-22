Fendi is switching up its watch strategy for North America. The luxury house has signed the MadaLuxe Group as its new distributor for the region.

In a deal that began for the fall 2019 season, MadaLuxe will steer Fendi timepieces’ retail strategy and work directly with key stockists like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. MadaLuxe declined to reveal specifics about its deal with Fendi, including the duration of its contract with the fashion house. The company distributes watches for other luxury brands including Versace and Ferragamo.

MadaLuxe Group chief executive officer Adam Freede said of the deal: “We are thrilled to add Fendi Timepieces to our growing portfolio, as part of our strategy to deliver the highest quality, authentic luxury goods to our customers. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to diversifying our portfolio to encompass every fashion category, while exploring groundbreaking strategic partnerships that meet the needs of the evolving luxury consumer.”