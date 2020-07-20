BACK TO MILAN: Milan has scored Fendi’s return to the city in September.

The fashion house will stage its coed spring 2021 show in Milan on Sept. 23, it revealed on Monday.

Last month, Fendi’s chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig told WWD that the brand was looking at holding the show in Rome at its headquarters in Palazzo della Civiltà, also known as the Square Colosseum. The event was meant to be held on Sept. 22 and emphasize the brand’s link with the Italian capital.

Milan Fashion Week is scheduled to run Sept. 23 to 28. The first edition of a digital fashion week in the city ran July 14 to 17, but Etro and Dolce & Gabbana held physical shows outdoors.

“At such a sensitive time for the industry, the return of fashion shows represents a fundamental opportunity to enhance the excellence of Italian fashion and relaunch the whole sector,” Fendi stated on Monday. “An occasion that the Roman luxury house supports, in synergy with the other brands of Made in Italy and members of the CNMI [Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana], starting from Milan, which in recent months has been hit hard and that now, also through fashion, is once again a symbol of revival for the whole country.”

Last month, Fendi staged a highly symbolic event, holding a concert called “Anima Mundi” at its Roman headquarters, as reported.

The brand partnered with the Rome-based 16th-century Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, one of the most reputable and storied music institutions in the world, to stream a performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Estate [Summer]” from the “Four Seasons.”

The performance was broadcast on Fendi’s and the Accademia’s social media accounts starting on June 20, marking the summer solstice.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera della Moda, has said a digital fashion week can be “a dynamic solution to the complexity of the present, a functional and creative tool designed to stand alone or to support the physical fashion calendar when we will be able to resume physical events, which remain essential to promote Made in Italy.”