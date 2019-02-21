Today, Fendi paid tribute to its late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show.

After its fall 2019 ready-to-wear show — the last Fendi collection created by Lagerfeld, who passed away Tuesday — the brand paid tribute to the late designer by airing a portion of Loïc Prigent’s 2013 documentary, “Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Life,” after the models finished their finale walk and Silvia Venturini Fendi took her bow. Fendi also posted the video on its Instagram.

In the short video, Lagerfeld is asked to draw a sketch of himself from when he first started designing for Fendi in 1965. The designer is shown drawing himself wearing his signature dark sunglasses, a Cerruti hat, a bag he found in Milan and a Norfolk jacket in red and yellow.

Fendi also paid tribute to Lagerfeld on the runway, where “Love, Karl” was sketched on top of the catwalk and Fendi’s signature “F” was reimagined with a heart and Lagerfeld’s signature, which was projected at the set and displayed on guests’ chairs.

At his other label, Chanel has plans to honor the designer at a later date following a “strictly private ceremony” for his funeral. Lagerfeld’s final collection for Chanel will be presented on March 5 in Paris.

