A Closer Look at the Fendi x Skims Collection: See the Photos

The Fendi x Skims collaboration is finally here.

The collection is dropping on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. PST on the dedicated fendiskims.com e-commerce site and will also be available at select Fendi flagships and retailers worldwide. The line features form-fitting silhouettes and bonded leather dresses in neutral tones, pink and black. The products range from $100 to $4,200.

The codesigned capsule was mostly inspired by a 1979 Fendi collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, which highlighted twisted tube tops, pop colors and tight sashes.

“The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi women’s collection, said in a statement. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought, ‘Let’s do something together.’”

“Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” added Kim Kardashian West, founder of Skims. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

Kim Kardashian West fronting the Fendi x Skims ad campaign. Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Fendi

The hybrid Fendi x Skims logo also appears on the reversible skin-tight jersey, embossed into its knitwear, printed across underwear and hosiery and across recycled nylon sportswear.

“The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to Skims paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “It’s that tension that excites me.”

