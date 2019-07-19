EASTWARD BOUND: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is poised to launch in Asia in September, according to the brand’s Instagram feed.

On Friday, it posted a photo of the pop star with text detailing the cosmetics brand’s eastern rollout. In Hong Kong and Macau it is to be carried in T Galleria, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Beauty Bazaar and Beauty Avenue. In Seoul, the brand will be in travel-retail doors, such as Lotte Duty Free and Shinsegae Duty Free, while on Jeju Island, Fenty Beauty is to be found in Shilla Duty Free.

Fenty Beauty has 7.9 million followers on Instagram.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line, which is part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton empire, rang up sales of 500 million last year.

Kendo, an incubator making products retailed by LVMH’s Sephora perfumery chain and other outposts, signed on Rihanna in 2016. Her Fenty Beauty products generated sales north of $100 million in a matter of weeks and has been hailed as a transformative brand.

Rihanna’s Fenty fashion collection debuted in a pop-up store in Paris and online in May.