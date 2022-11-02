‘Savage x Fenty Volume 4’ Teasers Show Cara Delevingne in Liquid Black Bra, Anitta Performing in Fishnet Jumpsuit and More

Rihanna has teased still images and behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Savage x Fenty show, which premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

Teaser images reveal models, including Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Precious Lee, and entertainers, including Bella Poarch and Anitta.

Delevingne dons a liquid black bra and her hair is done in tentacle-like braids while surrounded by dancers, who are clad in black sheer tights, bras and panties.

Poarch wears a black sports bra with fishnet accents and a black fishnet jacket around her shoulder. She poses alongside Masai Martin, wears a leopard-print jumpsuit with a crisscross neckline and black opera gloves.

Smalls was carried by other models while wearing a black lace bra, dotted sheer tights, dotted sheer gloves and pointed-toe stiletto heels.

In another scene, Irina Shayk wears a light blue corset top and matching sheer skirt and panties.

Anitta performs in an edgy fishnet jumpsuit with belted straps around her legs and torso as she holds a microphone.

Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Volume 4″ show includes Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bella Poarch, and Cara Delevingne, and performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.