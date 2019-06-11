The Webster said Monday it has partnered with Fenty, the new luxury house launched by Rihanna with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton last month, for its first pop-up experience in the U.S.

Fenty will take over the first two floors of The Webster at 29 Greene Street in SoHo with a distinct installation and retail experience designed for the luxury multibrand retailer. The pop-up opens June 19 and runs through June 30.

“I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team chose to launch the new Fenty release with The Webster SoHo. She has an incredible personality and style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman,” said Laure Heriard-Dubreuil, founder and creative director of The Webster.

First established in Miami’s South Beach district by Heriard-Dubreuil in an historical Art Deco building designed in 1939 by Henry Hohauser, The Webster now operates flagship stores in New York, Houston, Costa Mesa, Calif., South Beach and Bal Harbour, Fla.

WWD broke the news on Jan. 17 that the pop star was working with LVMH on the high-profile fashion project, an extension of their wildly successful Fenty Beauty line. The singer and the French luxury conglomerate confirmed the project May 10, saying the new luxury maison would be based in Paris and launch for spring 2019 with ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

The first collection features utilitarian-inspired, monotoned looks, such as suits with wide-leg pants offset with streamlined fanny packs, ultra-short corset dresses and oversize denim jackets.

Reflecting Rihanna’s personal style, the first line was unveiled at a Fenty pop-up shop in Paris last month.

WATCH: Look Back at Rihanna’s Career in Fashion