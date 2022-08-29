×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Fergie Hits High Notes With Sparkling ‘First Class’ Details for MTV VMAs Performance With Jack Harlow

The singer wore a custom sequined top and skirt set with crystal-embellished Prada sandals.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28:
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
Fergie glistened on stage while performing her hit “Glamorous” alongside Jack Harlow on Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J.

During Harlow’s performance of his song “First Class,” Fergie made a surprise appearance at the award show sparkling in a sequined skirt co-ord set by Michael Schmidt Studios featuring a “first class” stamped graphic emblazoned in red on both pieces.

Fergie performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Getty Imagesfor MTV/Paramount Gl

Fergie paired the set with Prada Satin platform sandals embellished with crystals, and she accessorized with bangles and rings.

B. Åkerlund, who styled the look, also collaborated with Fergie on her “M.I.L.F. $” music video.

The singer kept her blond hair down in a crimped style and her makeup featured a golden shimmering eye and a nude lip gloss.

Fergie performs onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Christopher Polk for Variety

After her first performance in five years, Fergie changed into a hot pink leather gown featuring one long sleeve. The Grammy winner paired the look with the same pumps from her performance.

Harlow matched the vocalist on-stage in equally sparkling attire. The rapper wore a black sequined long-sleeve shirt with black pants and dark shoes.

Fergie and Jack Harlow perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Getty Imagesfor MTV/Paramount Gl

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more.

