×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Fern Mallis Reveals Designer Lineup for ‘Fashion Icons’

Three major designers have committed to talks in the next few months.

Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell Mark Seliger/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

As New York City’s cultural institutions continue to return to in-person events, 92Y is planning to bring back “Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis.”

Nearly two years have passed since Mallis was onstage at the Upper East Side Y — and it has been 10 years since she first did a public question-and-answer session there with Norma Kamali. “We were like old pals gabbing and catching up on my living room sofa. We almost forgot that the audience was there,” Mallis said.

Having interviewed 55 fashion designers and insiders in the past decade, Mallis should spring back into action without any hiccups. First up this fall will be Joseph Altuzarra, who is lined up for an Oct. 21 appearance. Touting the upcoming talk with Altuzarra, Mallis noted that he is a classically trained French-American dancer and how Tom Ford, in his interview, called Altuzarra the designer whom he most admired. That was in 2012, but a compliment is a compliment.

Related Galleries

Prabal Gurung is also on the docket, having committed to a Nov. 22 sit-down interview at 92Y. With his intercontinental upbringing and global perspective, the New York-based designer is also an advocate for social justice issues including #StopAsianHate.

The third big-name designer who Mallis will be chatting with is Brandon Maxwell on Dec. 15. While millions know him for his designer-stylist connection to Lady Gaga or from his role on “Project Runway,” Maxwell is reaching out to the masses through his creative director role at Walmart.

All of the upcoming designer discussions will be offered at full capacity, and all of the attendees will be required to show vaccination proof and to wear masks. Tickets for the Altuzarra, Gurung and Maxwell talks will go on sale Monday for in-person attendees and online viewers.

In hindsight, Mallis credits her photographer and filmmaker friend Timothy Greenfield-Saunders for putting the series in motion, by introducing her to Betsy Berg. The entertainment executive then connected Mallis with 92Y’s Susan Engel. Mallis expects to have more names to drop for next year’s schedule soon.

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fern Mallis’ ‘Fashion Icons’ Series to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad