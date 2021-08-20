×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves on Luxury’s Rebound, Palm Angels and More

Business

Macy’s Inc. Rebound Continues in a Quarter of Surprises

Beauty

Estée Lauder’s Sales Surge 13% for Year

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall Releases

Each of the three fashion forces have ties to The Met.

Iris Apfel Zenni Eyewear Collection for
Iris Apfel models her Zenni eyewear collection. Courtesy of Zenni/Ruven Afanador

FERN’S MET-ROPOLIS: Nearing the 10-year mark for her “Fashion Icon” series at the 92Y, Fern Mallis has found other reasons to celebrate, too.

In honor of the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Mallis will be sharing content for “Fashion Icons: From the Archives” from three style authorities. Each of the trio has their own personal histories with the Met and some of those moments will be shared in the upcoming episodes. The first digital content to be released will spotlight Iris Apfel, who is nearing her 100th birthday. Apfel once had 86 of her outfits on display in the Costume Institute. Her two-hour interview is broken into four episodes that will be released starting Monday.

As of Sept. 6, online viewers of “Fashion Icons: From the Archives” can learn how Zac Posen wound up interning as a high schooler at the Upper East Side museum’s Costume Institute under the late Richard Martin. In order to do so, Posen had to pass muster with Diane Vreeland. In addition, starting later next month, there will be four episodes dedicated to former Barneys New York window dresser Simon Doonan, whose early days involved assisting Vreeland at the Costume Institute.

Related Galleries

The selection of Apfel, Posen and Doonan was determined by viewers, who were invited to vote for which Fashion Icons conversations they wanted released. Apfel, who will mark her centennial on Aug. 29, was overwhelmingly the crowd favorite and received 90 percent of the viewers’ votes.

Mallis’ 10-year milestone will be on Sept. 15 and she has plans to bring back in-person talks to the 92Y this fall. After that first chat with Norma Kamali nearly a decade ago, Mallis has interviewed 50 Fashion Icons including Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Billy Porter, André Leon Talley, Oscar de la Renta, Betsey Johnson and others.

While this fall’s “Fashiin Icons: From the Archives” releases will tout The Met, the museum already has more merriment in store. The Met Gala is scheduled to return IRL next month and next month’s exhibition is only the first of a two-part yearlong show celebrating American fashion.

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fern Mallis Plans Fashion Icons Fall

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad