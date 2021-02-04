IT’S ALL CONTENT: As the coronavirus crisis heads toward the one-year mark in the U.S., millions continue to seek out at-home activities.

Fern Mallis is trying to help some occupy their time by retooling her 92nd Street Y talks with a focus on the digital. As of Feb. 10, “Fashion Icons: The Archive” will be available and will showcase stories from the notable personalities who have participated in “Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis.” It will make its debut as a playlist on the 92nd Street Y YouTube channel in advance of the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

Mallis, who previously worked for the Council for Fashion Designers of America and IMG Fashion, had a shared history with many of her American designer guests. Each quarter “The Archive” will offer limited runs of select Fashion Icon talks in their entirety with new introductions from Mallis. The first installment will feature conversations with Christian Siriano, Eileen Fisher and Bethann Hardison. Their talks will be available through the end of March.

The second component will be “The Edit,” digital shorts that highlight shared experiences. For starters, there will be “The Edit: Working With Ralph,” which will focus on how Ralph Lauren discovered and mentored several of the designers whom Mallis has interviewed such as Vera Wang, Thom Browne and John Varvatos. It will also feature a colorful story from Lauren’s childhood neighbor Calvin Klein.

Mallis noted how the fashion industry is filled with people in every aspect of the business, who worked at Ralph Lauren at some point. So much so that some refer to their experience there as “Polo University,” according to Mallis.

The 92Y doesn’t have current plans for digital fashion talks yet, according to a spokeswoman.

Over the years Mallis has interviewed more than 50 designers and fashion insiders at 92Y and future content is still being curated. As of now, three talks will be released each quarter. Upcoming editions of “The Edit” will include such subjects as “TH 35,” a recap of Tommy Hilfiger’s career in honor of his company’s 35th anniversary and the designer’s 70th birthday. Another one will be titled “Girl Power,” which will highlight pioneering women like Diane von Furstenberg, Iman and Norma Kamali. That female-first production will be released in March in time for International Women’s Day.

Mallis is also working on the second edition of her “Fashion Icons” book that Rizzoli is expected to publish in spring 2022.