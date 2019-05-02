Fern Mallis, a fashion and design consultant and host of “Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis,” will be honored with the first INDFW Legendary Trailblazers of Fashion Award during the inaugural Indiana Fashion Week.

The award will be presented by the first lady of Indiana, Janet Holcomb, the wife of Indiana’s Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Mallis, who was previously executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America where she created 7th on Sixth, which centralized New York Fashion Week, and later served as senior vice president of IMG Fashion, is being honored for her work to “organize, centralize and modernize” the American fashion industry.

INDFW, presented by the Indiana Fashion Foundation, is slated to take place from June 18 to 22 in Indianapolis. Founded by Denisha “Dlang” Ferguson, INDFW was created to provide educational, entertainment and exhibition opportunities for individuals and organizations that make up the fashion industry of Indiana.

The week’s events include the INDFW Youth Designer Challenge (in partnership with Goodwill Industries), a press preview party, the Making It in Fashion Industry Day conference, as well as fashion shows featuring the INDFW Emerging Designer Competition. In addition to being honored, Mallis will be a featured guest during the industry day conference and will serve as the head judge for the emerging designer competition.

“I learned about Fern Mallis when I was 15 years old,” Ferguson said. “I was producing fashion shows and really didn’t have a mentor. Then I learned about how Fern Mallis was a huge catalyst for the elevation of the American fashion industry and she instantly became a major motivation for me. So with the launch of Indiana Fashion Week this year, I had to have her here and had to honor her because she’s been such a major influence in my life and because her work inspired my efforts centralize the industry here in Indiana.”

“I’m really looking forward to attending the inaugural INDFW,” Mallis said. “I’m also looking forward to seeing the talent coming out of this region as famous designers Bill Blass, Halston, Stephen Sprouse and Norman Norell all hail from Indiana.”