×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Ferragamo Offers Preview of Maximilian Davis’ Debut Collection for One Month

The ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes are available at select Ferragamo stores and ferragamo.com.

Ferragamo
A campaign image from Ferragamo's first drop. courtesy shot

A New Dawn, an edited preview of Maximilian Davis’ debut collection for Ferragamo, will be available to purchase for one month ahead of its official spring 2023 release. Looks will be offered at select Ferragamo stores globally, including New York; Beverly Hills and Costa Mesa, California; Miami, Florida; London, England; Milan, Italy; Dubai, U.A.E; Shanghai, China, and Tokyo, Japan, and online on ferragamo.com, starting Friday.

The first Ferragamo handbags are included in this preview. The designs include Davis’ interpretation of the archival Wanda handbag, revived through high-shine finishes and new proportions. The preview also features Davis’ take on ready-to-wear, which pays contemporary homage to Salvatore Ferragamo’s designs for Marilyn Monroe, as well as flashes of fetishism visible in tailored trousers decorated with harness detailing, and second-skin suede. There are also sleek, seductive sandals, and the Elina, with its graphic Gancini heel, alongside Davis’ interpretations of loafers and boots.

Related Galleries

“I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood — but new Hollywood. Its ease and sensuality, its sunset and sunrise,” Davis said.

A campaign image of bags from the Ferragamo preview designed by Maximilian Davis.

Ferragamo has also unveiled The World of Ferragamo, an innovative 3D multiverse gallery, where customers can explore Davis’ spring 2023 collection of ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags, and interact with the items and related content. Designed in Ferragamo Red, the virtual dimension is composed of a central hall to access four distinct areas dedicated to shoes, handbags, womenswear and menswear. Visitors can go to a landing page where designs and content slowly materialize on mannequins and pedestals as they navigate the rooms. The virtual space will be live from Friday to Nov. 30 worldwide at ferragamo.com.

The World of Ferragamo .

The spring preview campaign was shot by Jackie Nickerson in and around Hollywood.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Hot Summer Bags

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ferragamo Offers Edited Preview of Maximilian Davis' Debut Collection for One Month

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad