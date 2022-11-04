Ferragamo Offers Preview of Maximilian Davis’ Debut Collection for One Month

A New Dawn, an edited preview of Maximilian Davis’ debut collection for Ferragamo, will be available to purchase for one month ahead of its official spring 2023 release. Looks will be offered at select Ferragamo stores globally, including New York; Beverly Hills and Costa Mesa, California; Miami, Florida; London, England; Milan, Italy; Dubai, U.A.E; Shanghai, China, and Tokyo, Japan, and online on ferragamo.com, starting Friday.

The first Ferragamo handbags are included in this preview. The designs include Davis’ interpretation of the archival Wanda handbag, revived through high-shine finishes and new proportions. The preview also features Davis’ take on ready-to-wear, which pays contemporary homage to Salvatore Ferragamo’s designs for Marilyn Monroe, as well as flashes of fetishism visible in tailored trousers decorated with harness detailing, and second-skin suede. There are also sleek, seductive sandals, and the Elina, with its graphic Gancini heel, alongside Davis’ interpretations of loafers and boots.

“I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood — but new Hollywood. Its ease and sensuality, its sunset and sunrise,” Davis said.

A campaign image of bags from the Ferragamo preview designed by Maximilian Davis.

Ferragamo has also unveiled The World of Ferragamo, an innovative 3D multiverse gallery, where customers can explore Davis’ spring 2023 collection of ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags, and interact with the items and related content. Designed in Ferragamo Red, the virtual dimension is composed of a central hall to access four distinct areas dedicated to shoes, handbags, womenswear and menswear. Visitors can go to a landing page where designs and content slowly materialize on mannequins and pedestals as they navigate the rooms. The virtual space will be live from Friday to Nov. 30 worldwide at ferragamo.com.

The World of Ferragamo .

The spring preview campaign was shot by Jackie Nickerson in and around Hollywood.