FERRAGAMO SCR PRIZE: The Salvatore Ferragamo Group was bestowed with the Corporate Social Responsibility Award as part of the 12th edition of the U.K.-Italy Business Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Milan stock exchange on central Piazza Affari on Thursday night. James Ferragamo, the Florentine company’s vice president was handed the award by Eco-Age creative director Livia Firth and by U.K.’s minister for investment Graham Stuart MP.

The awards, organized annually by the British government and the country’s Department for International Trade, prize Italian and U.K.’s companies, which have distinguished themselves in their respective fields for their outstanding business practices.

The British ambassador in Italy, Jill Morris; the British General consul in Milan Tim Flear, and Italian entrepreneur Matteo Marzotto also attended the event.