QUEEN MIDAS: Everything Chiara Ferragni touches seems to turn into gold — or even better, into its modern equivalent of likes and followers.

The latest initiative launched by the influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and accessories label is no exception.

Ferragni teamed with her personal makeup artist Manuele Mameli to launch Beauty Bites, a beauty masterclass to be held in Milan’s Teatro Vetra venue on Feb. 9.

Sponsored by Lancôme and Sephora, the project will “enable followers to move from virtual to real,” reads the dedicated Web site providing information on the special event. Starting from 2.30 pm, the four-hour makeup and hair style masterclass will be divided in two parts: in the first, Mameli will share professional beauty techniques and tips, while the other will involve attendees — including Ferragni herself — trying to replicate the looks.

Mayhem in the social kingdom followed: after the Beauty Bites Instagram account featuring teasers, videos and Ferragni’s key beauty looks reached 44,500 followers in a few days, over 37,000 people queued online on Tuesday to buy the 700 tickets available to the masterclass, with many users giving up once they discovered that beauty — and Ferragni — comes at a price.

In particular, there are three fees available, all of them including a certificate of attendance to the masterclass and granting access to a buffet lunch. Regular tickets, corresponding to the seats in the third and farthest sector of the venue, retail at 350 euros and include a makeup goodie bag valued at 150 euros. Exclusive tickets giving access to the central seats of the location are available at 450 euros and come with a 350 euros-worth gift bag. Vip tickets priced at 650 euros are the only ones that sold out in a few hours, not only because they guarantee seats in the first rows and a 500 euros-worth goodie bag, but also because they comprise a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with both Ferragni and Mameli, priority access and one extra-hour stay at the venue as well as a professional makeup session hosted by Sephora’s experts using Lancôme products.

Although the prices attracted mixed feelings on social media — with many users considering them too expensive and other fans and beauty aficionados replying that they are in sync with the ones of other masterclasses hosted by international professional makeup artists — the initiative is set to draw buzz.