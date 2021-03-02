ITALIAN BUBBLES: A Ferrari is sure to end up on the podium of every Grand Prix of the 2021 Formula One World Championship, even in case the racing team’s drivers Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz are not among the top three finishers.

Italy’s premium sparkling wine label Ferrari Trento has inked a three-year sponsorship deal with Formula One, becoming the official celebratory drink supplier for the competition.

The company, which is not related to the Scuderia Ferrari racing team nor the namesake car manufacturer, will succeed LVMH‘s Champagne house Moët & Chandon, which was the contest’s drink supplier for 2020. Previous sponsors included the Carbon and Mumm Champagne brands, among others.

Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and controlled by Lunelli Group, the winery is based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, and best known for its Trentodoc wines. Although Trentodoc bottles made an appearance on a Grand Prix podium in the 1980s, the partnership marks the first time an Italian wine label will be the official sponsor of the event.

“This is both an achievement and a starting point for us,” said Ferrari Trento’s president and chief executive officer Matteo Lunelli, who also doubles as president of Altagamma. “It’s an achievement because it demonstrates the authority and the appreciation that Ferrari Trento wines enjoy internationally, thanks to the talent and intense work of our entire team. It’s a starting point because we are about to live an extraordinary adventure that will enable us to bring a touch of conviviality and the Italian art of living to the world of Formula One. We decided to embark on this ambitious project despite the difficult historical moment, as a sign of confidence in the future and because we strongly believe in the potential of our brand.”

“Celebrating success is in the DNA of both parties, so Ferrari Trento, which has always sealed the most iconic moments of sports, is the ideal partner for us,” confirmed Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Slated to kick off on March 28, the 2021 Formula One World Championship is due to be contested over 23 Grands Prix races worldwide, starting in Bahrain. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the defending World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ champions, respectively, having won both titles in 2020.