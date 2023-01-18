×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Alberta Ferretti Launches a Capsule Collection to Save the Glaciers 

The brand developed a special sweater in collaboration with Skyway Monte Bianco.

"Save the glacier" campaign
A look from the "Save the Glacier" campaign. Courtesy image

HIGHER CAUSE: Alberta Ferretti has launched a project to help support efforts to safeguard the glaciers. 

The brand has teamed with Skyway Monte Bianco, the cable car that links the city of Courmayeur, Italy, in the Aosta Valley region with the south side of the mountain, to develop a limited-edition capsule collection.

The capsule includes two sweaters crafted from recycled cashmere and featuring the statement “Save the Glacier.” Available in black or white versions, each knit retails for 495 euros at Alberta Ferretti boutiques and online store. In addition, the capsule hit the shelves of a selection of retailers and of the Skyway Monte Bianco shops. A portion of the sales will be donated to support environmental projects aimed at safeguarding the glaciers. 

To promote the initiative the company has released a dedicated ad campaign and a video showing the snowy peaks and a panoramic view of the mountain.  

Ferretti has developed eco-minded capsule collections before. In 2019, she presented the “Love Me” fully sustainable capsule of recycled cashmere pulls, T-shirts and denim miniskirts developed with Eco-Age and Livia Firth. The range was presented as part of her brand’s resort 2020 collection, which was shown during Monte Carlo Fashion Week. On that occasion, the designer also received the Ethical and Sustainable Award from the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Hot Summer Bags

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alberta Ferretti Drops Capsule Collection With Skyway Monte Bianco 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad