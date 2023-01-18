Alberta Ferretti Launches a Capsule Collection to Save the Glaciers 

HIGHER CAUSE: Alberta Ferretti has launched a project to help support efforts to safeguard the glaciers.

The brand has teamed with Skyway Monte Bianco, the cable car that links the city of Courmayeur, Italy, in the Aosta Valley region with the south side of the mountain, to develop a limited-edition capsule collection.

The capsule includes two sweaters crafted from recycled cashmere and featuring the statement “Save the Glacier.” Available in black or white versions, each knit retails for 495 euros at Alberta Ferretti boutiques and online store. In addition, the capsule hit the shelves of a selection of retailers and of the Skyway Monte Bianco shops. A portion of the sales will be donated to support environmental projects aimed at safeguarding the glaciers.

To promote the initiative the company has released a dedicated ad campaign and a video showing the snowy peaks and a panoramic view of the mountain.

Ferretti has developed eco-minded capsule collections before. In 2019, she presented the “Love Me” fully sustainable capsule of recycled cashmere pulls, T-shirts and denim miniskirts developed with Eco-Age and Livia Firth. The range was presented as part of her brand’s resort 2020 collection, which was shown during Monte Carlo Fashion Week. On that occasion, the designer also received the Ethical and Sustainable Award from the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode.