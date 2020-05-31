MILAN — Ferruccio Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, and Guido Damiani, president of the namesake jewelry company, were named Cavaliere del Lavoro, or Knight of Labour, on Saturday. This is one of the highest recognitions bestowed by the president of the Italian Republic, currently Sergio Mattarella.

Along with Ferragamo and Damiani, 23 other Italian entrepreneurs were honored with the title, including Silvia Stein, president of Italian knitwear company Maglificio Miles SpA, which manufactures for high-end fashion brand including Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Lanvin; and Giuseppe Maiello, founder and executive vice president of Gargiulo & Maiello SpA, a Napoli-based company distributing personal care and beauty products founded in 1968, which now counts 120 directly-operated stores, 80 of which under the Idea Bellezza banner.

Ferragamo made headlines earlier this week, after the family company recruited seasoned executive Michele Norsa, who returned to the company he left in 2016 as executive deputy chairman, assuming the executive powers previously exercised by Ferruccio Ferragamo.

Established in 1901 by King Vittorio Emanuele III, the Cavaliere del Lavoro title recognizes Italian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in different sectors of the economy and contributed to social development, employment, technology and the growth of Made in Italy. The number of Cavalieri del Lavoro, including the new honorees, amount to 626.

Others in the fashion industry who have been previously appointed Cavalieri del Lavoro include: Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler; Yoox Net-a-porter chief executive officer Federico Marchetti; Rosita Missoni; Brooks Brothers chairman and ceo Claudio Del Vecchio; Fabrizio Freda, ceo of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.; Claudio Marenzi, president of fashion industry association Confindustria Moda and president and ceo of Herno, and Roberto Colombo, president of Lanificio Luigi Colombo, a producer of cashmere and high-quality fibers.