FGI Dallas to Present Christian Siriano With Award

The Dallas chapter of Fashion Group International will present Christian Siriano with an award for Achievement in Fashion at its annual Night of Stars gala on Nov. 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.

Known for red-carpet creations, Siriano founded his label in 2008 after winning Season Four of TV’s “Project Runway” design competition, where he has served as a mentor to contestants each season since 2019. The runway show he mounts at the gala will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his business, according to event cochair Cristina Graham.

FGI Dallas’s Night of Stars will also pay tribute to model and diversity activist Bethann Hardison for Lifetime Legacy and New Orleans pop artist Ashley Longshore for Exuberance in Art. In addition, Elle magazine editor in chief and “Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia will be honored for Excellence in Media. Fern Mallis, who was feted as an Icon of Innovation at last year’s FGI Dallas Night of Stars, is honorary chair.

The event unites people across Dallas’s fashion and design industries while raising funds for scholarships. Tickets starting at $500 go on sale Sept. 1 at fgidallas.muradbid.com.